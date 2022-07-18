Port Arthur shooting leaves man in stable condition

A Port Arthur man is in stable condition following a Sunday night shooting.

The shooting took place just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of 10th Avenue.

Port Arthur Police Department officers found a 47-year-old male who had been shot several times, according to a press release.

The man was taken for medical treatment and is listed in stable condition.

Police Chief Tim Duriso said detectives are not receiving much cooperation from those who were at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is handling the case.