Port Arthur Police: Woman killed after jump from Rainbow Bridge

Life-saving efforts performed Sunday night to save a perspective bridge jumper were unsuccessful, authorities said.

Port Author Police Department Officer Wendy Billiot said a female was found in the water below Rainbow Bridge, 9999 Highway 87, “who had apparently jumped from the bridge.”

The discovery took place at 8:30 p.m.

“Witnesses pulled the female from the water and brought her to shore, where lifesaving efforts were administered by EMS,” Billiot said. “Unfortunately, the woman passed away.”

Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III has ordered an autopsy.