Groves PD investigating after finding puppy dead in kennel with no food, water

The Groves Police Department is warning residents of laws related to animals after a puppy was found dead in a wire kennel located in direct sunlight and containing no food or water.

According to information from the department, officers responded Wednesday to a call regarding cruelty to an animal in the 3100 block of Taft Avenue. The temperature was 94 degrees with a heat index between 108 and 112 degrees at the time. A video taken by a neighbor showed the dog at 2:42 p.m., and at that time it was still alive.

The owner of the residence told officers she had no knowledge the dog was there, and that it belonged to her daughter, who lived in Port Arthur.

Animal control took possession of the puppy, and officers are waiting for the results of the necropsy that will determine cause of death for prosecution purposes.

The department said an arrest could not be made at the time because the offense was a misdemeanor and did not occur in the police officer’s presence, which requires an investigation.

Officers will be interviewing suspects, witnesses and gathering any additional evidence to support the case.

Following an investigation, the case will be submitted to the Jefferson County DA’s office for review.

The offense is a Class A misdemeanor for failing to provide necessary food, water, care or shelter. A Class A misdemeanor is the most serious type of misdemeanor offense in the state.

This release is from the initial assessment of the case, and the investigation is still pending.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Groves Police Department at 409-962-0244.

According to ordinance, a person commits an offense if the person intentionally or knowingly: