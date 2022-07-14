PNGISD pauses baseball construction due to supply chain issues

PORT NECHES — Supply chain issues that have impacted the globe made their way into Port Neches-Groves athletics.

During a recent budget workshop, Superintendent Mike Gonzales said the district is waiting for contractors to get the supplies for bleachers to be installed at the high school’s baseball field.

The money for the new bleachers was approved in last year’s budget. Gonzales said the delays have pushed back any plans to tear down the existing bleachers.

“We’re not tearing anything down until that individual gets all the materials here,” the superintendent said. “We’re not going to tear something down and then go through baseball season with no bleachers. That’s where we’re at, and that’s the stall. We’ve already been burnt by that once before. We’re not going to put ourselves and our program in that position.”

Deputy Superintendent Julie Gauthier said the steel could be at the site any day.

“We know it is supposedly there, but until we see it, we aren’t going to tear it down and we are out on the stands,” she said. “We didn’t want to get it up quickly and not be in any part of the season.”

Along with the new stands for the baseball field, the softball field will also receive some replacements and upgrades.

Last year the school board approved funding repairs to backstop nets damaged during hurricanes Laura and Delta.

In 2016 the school board voted in favor of buying turf for the softball and baseball fields.

Gauthier said the district still plans to have the bleachers complete by the beginning of fall.