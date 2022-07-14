Mrs. Gloria Ann Daniels (Nanna) was born on July 2, 1957 to the late Julia and Calvin Richard from Port Arthur, Texas.

She is preceded in death by two brothers, Alvin Richard and Robert Richard both from Port Arthur, TX.

She departed this life Sunday, July 10, 2022, after a short illness.

Gloria was a 1975 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, TX and received her Associate’s Degree in 1977 from Lamar Port Arthur College.

Gloria obeyed the gospel of Christ at an early age under the preaching of Bro. Robert Williams Sr. and was a faithful member of the Lakeside Church of Christ.

She worked in the retail industry for countless years as a Professional Store Manager until she retired in 2015.

Her hobbies included singing and baking.

On July 29, 2015, Gloria was united in holy matrimony to her soulmate Mr. Jerry D. Daniels and relocated to Troup, Texas, where they spent every moment together for 6 years.

Blessed to this union was their horse (Dusty), until her untimely death.

Gloria loved life and she loved her family.

She gave openly and lovingly. She always had encouraging words of faith, wisdom and love.

Those left to cherish her memory is her devoted husband of 6 years, Jerry D. Daniels; siblings, James Richard (Sandra) of Port Arthur, TX, Joyce Richard White (Freddie) of Fannett, TX, Kevin Richard (Elizabeth) of Beaumont, TX; brothers-in-law, Davie Daniels (Debra Kay) of Whitehouse, TX, Alexander Daniels (Connie) of Converse, TX and Robert Glen Daniels of California; sisters-in-law, Barbara Daniels of Dallas, TX, Lois (Sonnie) Traylor of Dallas, TX, Carrie Burleson of Whitehouse, TX, Debra Mackey-Noyola of Troup, TX and Sonja Daniels of California; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Graveside service is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Liberty Cemetery, 19181 State Highway-135, Troup, TX.