Lloyd (Lil Bro) Eaglin was born in Port Arthur, TX on September 15, 1944, to the union of Lloyd Bernard Eaglin and Florence Henry.

He graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in 1962. Lloyd was employed and retired from Gulf Oil Refinery as an Operator.

He was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He is preceded in death by his son Alonzo Wayne; sister Vivian Tyler, twin sister Louise Eaglin; brother Bernard Eaglin; great-grandson Josiah Goodman and his parents Lloyd and Florence Eaglin.

He leaves to cherish his memory one son, Paul Eaglin of Houston, TX; two sisters, Bernadette Lavine of Port Arthur, TX and Elizabeth Holloway of Houston TX; one brother, Henry (Eva) Eaglin of Port Arthur, TX; one brother-in-law: Alvin (Phyllis) Henton of Port Arthur, TX; one sister-in-law, Rose Eaglin of Fort Worth, TX; four grandchildren, Dineshia (Brandon Jefferson) Williams, Veneshia (Morris Goodman, Jr.) Eaglin, Justin Eaglin, and Jace Eaglin; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Avenue, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.