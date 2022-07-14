Bond set for local woman arrested for family member’s killing

Bond is set at $1 million for a Port Arthur woman arrested Wednesday in relation to the fatal shooting death of a family member.

Lace Skyler Christian, 24, is charged with murder for the May 10 killing of Russell Vernon Reado, who authorities said was her grandfather.

She was arrested by Port Arthur Police at her home without incident and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility by the JCSO Warrant Division, authorities said.

When asked if there are any other suspects in the case, police responded by saying the case is still under investigation.

According to jail records, Christian also has several traffic related charges as well as charges of continuous sex abuse of a child and indecency with a child. The latter charges are not related to the current charge of murder.

Port Arthur Newsmedia reached out to law enforcement for clarification on the child sex charges and is awaiting a response.

Reado, 71, was found shot to death at 5 p.m. May 10 in the 1600 block of Maple Avenue.

The Port Arthur Police Department had been called to the residence, but did not say by whom.

Reado previously served time in prison for the death of a 2-year-old girl and for a robbery where a clerk was shot in the early 1980s.