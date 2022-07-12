Lillie Agnes “Momo” Cornell
Published 2:47 pm Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Lillie Agnes “Momo” Cornell, 90, passed away on July 1, 2022 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents Agnes and Abel Jacob; husband McHenry Cornell Sr.; daughters Lillie Charles and Harriet Thomas; great-grandson Aaron Guillory; and sister Gloria Mae Roy.
She leaves to cherish her memories; daughters Cassandra Thomas (Richard) of Port Arthur, TX, Myra Gatlin of Henderson, NV, Henrietta Cornell (Hilton) of Port Neches, TX, Helena Carter (Morris) of Bossier City, LA; sons, McHenry Cornell, Jr. (Yolanda) of Kissimmee, FL and Harold Cornell (Regina) of Port Arthur, TX; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; two sons-in-law; one sister; three brothers; host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. at Houston National Cemetery.