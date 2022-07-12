Lillie Agnes “Momo” Cornell, 90, passed away on July 1, 2022 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents Agnes and Abel Jacob; husband McHenry Cornell Sr.; daughters Lillie Charles and Harriet Thomas; great-grandson Aaron Guillory; and sister Gloria Mae Roy.

She leaves to cherish her memories; daughters Cassandra Thomas (Richard) of Port Arthur, TX, Myra Gatlin of Henderson, NV, Henrietta Cornell (Hilton) of Port Neches, TX, Helena Carter (Morris) of Bossier City, LA; sons, McHenry Cornell, Jr. (Yolanda) of Kissimmee, FL and Harold Cornell (Regina) of Port Arthur, TX; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; two sons-in-law; one sister; three brothers; host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. at Houston National Cemetery.