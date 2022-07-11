Weather Service details oppressive heat, tropical weather concern, incoming thunderstorms

Weather officials stress oppressive heat is possible for all of Southeast Texas and portions of central and southwest Louisiana.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Monday.

Max heat index values in the advisory area will range from 107 to 111 degrees.

Take heat safety precautions to prevent heat related illnesses.

Tropical weather outlook

As of Monday morning, there is a surface trough of low pressure developing over the northern Gulf of Mexico, just off the Florida Panhandle.

If this system can stay over the Gulf waters as it drifts slowly and erratically, by the middle to latter part of the week it has a possibility of development.

Right now the chance is low, there is near zero percent chance of development in the next 48 hours, and a 30 percent chance of tropical development through five days.

Regardless of development, this system may bring heavy rains to a portion of the northern Gulf coast between Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle.

Thunderstorms

An old stationary front will combine with daytime heating and a moist air mass to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon, with best chance along and south of the I-10 corridor in Louisiana.

Some of these storms will produce heavy rainfall that may lead to street flooding. Also, look out for occasional cloud to ground lightning with the storms.