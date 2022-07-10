Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed, manslaughter arrest made

An area man is behind bars, charged with manslaughter after an off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was killed while cutting his grass.

Michael David Miller, 38, of Beaumont is charged with intoxication manslaughter and unlawfully caring a weapon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified Saturday at 8:12 p.m. of a wreck in the 19000 block of Burrell-Wingate Road.

The one-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a long time Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy James Lee, who was mowing his yard when he was struck by an SUV that left the roadway.

The driver of that vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment and a mandatory specimen of his blood.

Texas DPS Troopers are conducting the investigation.