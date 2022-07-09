KATHIE’S KORNER — Dog days of summer are not bad

Most people think of “dog days of summer” as miserable, hot, muggy days and

they’ve actually been given a timeline: July 3 through Aug. 11.

Some believe dogs are lazy, and PRODUCE no activity in the heat.

There are questions like; do snakes go blind, dogs go mad or you shouldn’t swim in this kind of heat?

Historically, astronomically, there’s a period following the rising of Star System Sirius (with accompanying thunderstorms, heat, lethargy and bad luck) actually called “The Brightest Star in the Sky” or “The Dog Star.”

The Bible has a few positive stories, including dogs who went hunting with Kings

and their crew, and to clean-up in the streets.

However, Proverbs 12:10 says, “A righteous man (one in right standing with God)

takes good care of his animals.”

Pastor Jack Hayford commented in a fun conversation at his Church On The Way

that, “God gave us pets for our enjoyment, lots of laughing and play time!”

A final thought from Anonymous:

God said, “I need somebody strong enough to pull sleds, and find bombs, yet gentle enough to love babies, and lead the blind, somebody who will spend all day on the couch with resting head and supportive even who lifts the spirits of a broken heart, so, God Made A Dog!”

So, don’t get all down on dogs, remember the Dog Star.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.