Alvin B. Stockman Jr., 89, of Nederland, Texas passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Forever Young Home in Groves.

Alvin was born on July 24, 1932 in Winnfield, Louisiana to the late Alvin and Agnes Stockman.

Alvin and was a member First Baptist Church of Port Arthur and a member of 7th Street Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for 45 years.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Alvin was a kindhearted man with a gentle demeanor. His hobby’s included working on old cars and reading.

Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin B. Stockman, Sr. and Agnes (Rogers) Stockman.

Those left behind to cherish Alvin’s memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Lorena Stockman of Nederland, TX; sons, Jeff Stockman and his wife, Wendy of Houston, TX; Greg Stockman and his wife, Tonja of Kirbyville, TX; daughter, Gaye Bellomy and her husband, Tommy of Silsbee, TX; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; sisters, Jewel Irby, Martha Taylor and Lucy Havard.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, July 11, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m., with the funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m., at Melancon’s Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Nederland.