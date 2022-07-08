Shayne Robert Loupe of Kyle, TX, formerly of Nederland, TX passed away June 23rd.

He was born 01/01/1979 in Port Arthur, TX.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Brad Nelson Payne.

He is survived by his parents Joseph Bruce Loupe and Donna Lee Reaux Loupe of Nederland, TX, One daughter, Kayla Breanne Loupe of San Marcos, TX, one son, Kyler Shayne Loupe of Kyle, TX, two brothers, Darby Steve Loupe of Nederland, TX and James Michael Loupe of Port Neches, TX, one sister, Shannan Sharee’ Loupe of Nederland, TX, one grandmother, Leana Moon of Port Arthur, TX, multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, one great niece and a host of many friends.