Port Arthur woman stabbed in head and torso; 1 arrest made

Published 1:32 pm Wednesday, July 6, 2022

By PA News

Kaye Otems

A Port Arthur woman was jailed today, accused of stabbing another woman she knew in the head and upper torso.

Port Arthur Police Department officers responded Avery Trace Apartments at approximately 2:01 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a large disturbance, involving a stabbed female.

Det. Sadie Guedry said officers arrived on scene and located an injured female with multiple stab wounds to the head and upper torso area.

The victim told police a known female stabbed her during a disturbance that turned physical.

“After speaking with the victim, officers located and arrested the suspect in the complex,” Guedry said. “The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Ashley Kaye Otems of Port Arthur.”

Otems was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, where she was booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This fight is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.

