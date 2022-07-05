Augustine Franklin, 93 years old, quietly passed away in Bonne Vie Skilled Nursing facility in Port Arthur, Tx on the morning of June 28, 2022,

Ms. Augustine was born December 31, 1928, in Lake Charles, LA to William and Ella Franklin.

The family later moved to Port Arthur in 1939.

She is a graduate of Lincoln High School, Class of 1946. She continued her education at Prairie View A&M college receiving a Bachelor of Education in 1945 and later a Master’s degree.

She was a good student and always had a business mind. While in high school, she developed an interest for financial business.

She worked for Ms. Webb in her neighborhood store on Roosevelt Street. She started in office work and eventually work up to bookkeeping. In later years before retirement, she established an Income Tax business.

Ms. Franklin began her professional career with Port Arthur Independent School District as a School Secretary at Carver Elementary School.

After furthering her education, she took great pride in becoming an elementary teacher. She was a grade teacher and Reading Specialist at several schools throughout the district, including St. James Catholic school.

After 30 years of service, she retired. Also, she was well respected and often time was surprised by former students expressing their gratitude for teaching them by providing acts of kindness. For instance, a former student surprised her by paying for her meal.

Ms. Franklin was a longtime member of Rock Island Baptist church, where she attended faithfully until her health declined. While there, she served as a Sunday school teacher, Superintendent and a member of the scholarship committee, education department, Vacation Bible School, as well as other ministries.

In later years, Ms. Franklin loved to study the Bible and for years was a part of the local Ladies Interdenominational study group.

She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, Child Service League, and loved to tend to her plants on her courtyard.

Ms. Augustine is preceded in death by her parents, sister Bernadette Franklin. She leaves to mourn her departure loving cousins, Mildred Green Williams and her daughters, Gail Williams Watson and Charmaine W. Williams; devoted friends, Olivia E. Ghee, Marsha Ghee Fisk and Sandra Ford Castille; and a host of loving friends. A heartfelt thank you to her caregiver, Linda Polk.

Funeral service will be Friday, Friday, July 8, 2022, visitation 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m., Rock Island Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.