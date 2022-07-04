Local demand for help with food increases as costs increase

Local nonprofit agencies such as United Board of Missions and Community Care Prayer Outreach are seeing an increase in those seeking help with food.

The amount many have paid for groceries previously doesn’t cover the same amount it did before recent price hikes.

Debbie Perkins, executive director of the UBM, said the past month they distributed a ton of food and it’s increasing.

In additional they are seeing people they’ve never seen before seeking assistance.

“There’s an overall increase in everything,” Perkins said. “This is the highest gas prices I’ve seen in years and groceries, as well. And there is a need for groceries, gas and necessities of life.”

The UMB is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 6650 9th Avenue in Port Arthur.

Libby Arnold, executive director of CCPO in Nederland, said they too have seen an increase in those needing assistance.

CCPO works on appointments only and they currently are also booked through the middle of July.

“It’s a really hard time; there’s a lot of people that we see that have never asked for help before for food or anything,” Arnold said.

There’s a big demand and it will get worse case prices still going up, official said.

Both nonprofits order from South East Texas Food Bank and also get help from local churches.