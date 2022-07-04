Authorities release suspect information following aggravated assault with Beaumont Police

Published 7:50 pm Monday, July 4, 2022

By PA News

Reginald Guillory

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department detectives have obtained two warrants for aggravated assault on a public servant for an 18-year-old Beaumont resident in connection with the attempted capital murder of two BPD Officers on Sunday.

Police said the suspect is Reginald Guillory.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Guillory is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.

On Sunday at 6:11 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to 520 North Dowlen (Glen Oaks Apartments) in reference to a civil standby.

When two BPD Officers arrived, they attempted to make contact at the complainant’s apartment.

Two suspects opened the door armed with handguns, pointed the guns directly at the officers and one of the suspects attempted to shoot the officers. However, the gun malfunctioned.

Jalon Nixon

Two suspects were detained from inside the apartment and two other suspects fled on foot.

Through investigation, detectives identified and apprehended Jalon Nixon, a 17-year-old Beaumont resident in connection with the attempted capital murder of two Beaumont police officers.

Nixon was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

