1 arrested, 1 sought for attempted murder of two Beaumont police officers

Published 1:26 pm Monday, July 4, 2022

By PA News

Jalon Nixon

On Sunday at 6:11 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to 520 North Dowlen (Glen Oaks Apatrments) in reference to a civil standby.

When two BPD Officers arrived, they attempted to make contact at the complainant’s apartment.

Two suspects opened the door armed with handguns, pointed the guns directly at the officers and one of the suspects attempted to shoot the officers. However, the gun malfunctioned.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Two suspects were detained from inside the apartment and two other suspects fled on foot.

Through investigation, detectives identified and apprehended Jalon Nixon, a 17-year-old Beaumont resident in connection with the attempted capital murder of two Beaumont police officers.

Nixon was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

The investigation is on-going and an additional arrest is expected.

More News

Nederland kicker looking for consistent success this fall, college career to follow

BRIGHT FUTURES — Current, former Thomas Jefferson students working together to better environment

Check out schedules, details for free July 4th events in Port Arthur, Nederland

Local demand for help with food increases as costs increase

Print Article