1 arrested, 1 sought for attempted murder of two Beaumont police officers

On Sunday at 6:11 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to 520 North Dowlen (Glen Oaks Apatrments) in reference to a civil standby.

When two BPD Officers arrived, they attempted to make contact at the complainant’s apartment.

Two suspects opened the door armed with handguns, pointed the guns directly at the officers and one of the suspects attempted to shoot the officers. However, the gun malfunctioned.

Two suspects were detained from inside the apartment and two other suspects fled on foot.

Through investigation, detectives identified and apprehended Jalon Nixon, a 17-year-old Beaumont resident in connection with the attempted capital murder of two Beaumont police officers.

Nixon was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

The investigation is on-going and an additional arrest is expected.