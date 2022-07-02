Memorial graduate Ravean Linton’s dental hygienist goal gets boosted

Ravean Linton, 2022 Memorial High School graduate, was honored as a scholarship recipient for the International Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood’s Chapter CP of Port Arthur.

Linton is working this summer with Triangle Community Outreach to provide meals for children.

She begins classes at Lamar Institute of Technology in August with a goal to become a dental hygienist.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization where women celebrate the advancement of women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and the stewardship of Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri.