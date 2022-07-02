Memorial graduate Ravean Linton’s dental hygienist goal gets boosted

Published 12:34 am Saturday, July 2, 2022

By PA News

Ravean Linton is joined by her mother, Tamala Linton, and P.E.O. Sisterhood’s Chapter CP of Port Arthur members. (Courtesy photo)

Ravean Linton, 2022 Memorial High School graduate, was honored as a scholarship recipient for the International Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood’s Chapter CP of Port Arthur.

Linton is working this summer with Triangle Community Outreach to provide meals for children.

She begins classes at Lamar Institute of Technology in August with a goal to become a dental hygienist.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization where women celebrate the advancement of women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and the stewardship of Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri.

Those pictured include Sally Byrd, chapter CP president; Ravean Linton; and Tamala Linton, who is Ravean’s mother. (Courtesy photo)

