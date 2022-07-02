Adaptive Sports for Kids preps for second half of year

NEDERLAND — Adaptive Sports for Kids is gearing up for the second half of the year after completing a successful first half.

The league, which was created for children with special needs, wrapped up bowling and soccer sessions in June.

A.S.K. will return in August with a basketball league at Doornbos Park in Nederland. However, the league’s services are for anyone in Southeast Texas.

“We had a large turnout for baseball, which is a good thing,” Board of Directors President Allen Nation said. “That is always our most participated sport. We had around 135 that registered. This year was probably our highest participation rate. We probably had out of those 135 registered, we probably had about 129 actually participate.”

Nation said the baseball field is undergoing upgrades, but added he is happy with the progress.

“There are several things we are looking at doing,” Nation said. “We are going to upgrade the bathrooms. We have them handicap accessible on the outside. We are going to redo the inside with some changing tables. We are going to do some updates to the concession stand and get it a little more free flowing inside.”

He said the organization is also looking to implement a shade apparatus to help keep families cool.

“The parking lot is complete,” Nation said. “It looks wonderful. Our storage facility is in place. We have some plans on doing some upgrades to the inside of the dugouts. The exterior of the press box is finished. It looks really nice.”

The second half of the year will include a host of indoor and outdoor activities, including an end-of-the-year banquet to highlight the top performers.

“We start basketball in August,” he said. “We will have four weeks of basketball. Following that, we are awaiting the word for the date on our second annual fishing tournament. That will be in late September or early October. Then we will have our fall (base)ball season as well. That will start in October and then we will end the year with our annual sports banquet. We still have plenty of things on the docket left to do. We are excited about all of those.”

The basketball season will start Aug. 6 and run each Saturday.

Those looking for any additional information can call Nation at 409-779-2228, or check out the Adaptive Sports for Kids Facebook page, which has additional contact details.