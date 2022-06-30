Jimmie Lou McKee Sweat, 88, of Port Neches passed away June 27, 2022 in College Station, Texas.

She was born in Fullerton, Louisiana on August 7, 1933 to the late James Ernest McKee and Versie Duffel McKee. Jimmie’s life began in small town Louisiana of humble beginnings.

She was a strong woman and hard worker. Jimmie married Lavonne Sweat in 1948 and they soon moved to Texas where they created their life together.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who treasured spending time with her family. Her loving personality and caring heart will be missed by all who knew her.

Jimmie is predeceased by her parents; her husband Lavonne L. Sweat; one sister and two brothers.

Those left behind to cherish Jimmie’s memory are her children, Darla K. Sweat Buerger and Jeffrey L. Sweat; her grandchildren, Kalista Borel and husband Britt, Brandon Buerger and Angela Hobdy, Gabriele Anderson, Colton Buerger, Kaitlyn Buerger and her great-grandchildren; Saige Anderson, Ean Borel, Brayden Borel, Astin Borel, Beckham Buerger, Briggs Buerger and Brooklyn Manning; sisters Orine Sweat, Yvonne Garlington and friend Dan Despres.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home 5200 W. Parkway Street Groves, Texas 77619.

A 10:00 AM funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 in Thompson Memorial Chapel at the funeral home, with Pastor Mike Guarnere officiating. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.