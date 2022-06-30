City of Port Arthur working oil spill on Veterans Memorial Bridge
Published 4:58 pm Thursday, June 30, 2022
The City of Port Arthur announced it is working an oil spill on Veterans Memorial Bridge as of 4:50 p.m. Thursday.
Eastbound traffic starting from the 8000 block of Highway 73 is down to one lane.
“We’re working on reopening the road as soon as possible,” a city statement read.
“Please use an alternative route and expect traffic delays. Another message will follow once the roadway is reopened.”