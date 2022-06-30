Adrian Voss Montgomery Jr. was born February 11, 1952 and passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Katy, Texas surrounded by his cousins and brother after a ten year battle with liver disease.

Adrian was a 1970 graduate of Port-Neches Groves High School and went on to further his education earning his Bachelor of Art Degree in Finance from the University of Houston in 1979.

His degree in Criminal Justice led him to make a career working as a Houston Police Officer from 1972 to 1982, and later as the CEO of Security Connection from 1983 to 1990.

Following his law enforcement career, he worked for Honeywell from 1991 until his retirement in 1996.

Adrian attended church at Church of the King, in Katy, Texas.

He is survived by ex-wife, Suzanne Gilbert Montgomery of Huntsville, Alabama; one brother, David and wife Diana and their two children of Hollis, New Hampshire; four sons, Grant and wife Rachel and their three children of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Kyle and wife Brigitte and their three children of Huntsville, Alabama; Alan and wife Carrie and their four children of Louisville, Kentucky; and Ryan and wife Andrea and their five children of Charlotte, North Carolina; for a total of fifteen grand-children.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Adrian Voss Montgomery Sr.; and his mom, Betty Jo Ann Cunningham.

A memorial service is planned at the Buna (Antioch) Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on July 16, 2022, where he will be buried alongside his parents.

Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, 1344 W. Grand Parkway South ~ Katy, Texas 77494 ~ (281) 391-2424.