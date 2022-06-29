Family seeking clues to Port Arthur man’s whereabouts

The family of 18-year-old German Saldago is asking the public’s help in locating the Port Arthur resident.

Lizabeth Cardenas, Saldago’s cousin, said he lived with his parents. Saldago’s sister had visited the house Thursday and saw the teen there. After the visit, both Saldago and his father went to bed in their rooms at about 9:30 p.m. When his dad woke for work around 5 a.m. Friday, Saldado’s bedroom door was open but he was not in his room, Cardenas said.

He did not take any money, phone or clothes with him.

“He’s not like this. He always lets his parents know or his sisters know when he’s going with a friend or where he’s going,” Cardenas said.

Cardenas said no one has seen or heard from him since then.

A police report was filed on June 24, according to Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry.

The family has placed flyers at gas stations and stores around the city in hopes someone has seen Saldago or has information on his whereabouts.

Saldago was set to graduate high school in May but was missing a credit and was taking summer school courses.

Cardenas said this would have been his last week of summer school.

He also worked at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, she added.

Cardenas said Saldago suffers from depression and is very shy. She said he doesn’t have many friends and likes to play video games on his PlayStation.

“We are desperate to know anything about him,” she said, adding that police have not been to their home to investigate.

People with information about the whereabouts of German Saladgo are asked to call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600.