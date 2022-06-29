3rd suspect in Port Arthur child’s death arrested; mom and sister indicted

Two women jailed after Port Arthur police discovered the “severely malnourished” body of a 3-year-old were indicted today by a Jefferson County grand jury — the same day officials arrested a third suspect wanted in connection with the crime.

Tina Louis, 43, and Kirsten Louis, 21, each were charged May 31 with two counts of injury to a child. As of Wednesday afternoon, both remained in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $1.5 million each.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Kirsten Louis was the sister and primary caretaker of King Dewey. The child, said to have Down syndrome, was found in a Port Arthur home with “a skeletal appearance.”

Tina Louis, the boy’s mother, reportedly had not seen him since December 2021. Her driver’s license lists her residence in Pearland, the documents say.

A firefighter called to the house in the 300 block of Richmond Avenue to assist with the initial medical call reported seeing a man, later identified as 24-year-old Jaylin Jevon Lewis, gather his belongings. The Port Arthur Police Department later identified Lewis as a person of interest; however he remained at large.

Lewis was apprehended Wednesday in Houston, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Zena Stephens said Lewis was located in an apartment at approximately 2 p.m.

The arrest was a joint effort between the Jefferson County Sheriff Office Warrant Division and U.S. Marshals.

Stephens said Dewey’s death was “terrible, and our guys took it personally.”

She credits thorough police work for Lewis’ arrest, and said she hopes it will help with additional details that allow officials to obtain justice for Dewey.

Documents said the child had possibly been kept inside a closet.