Thaddeaus Edward “Ed” Hebert, 84, of Groves, Texas passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont with his family at his bedside.

Visitation will be from 10:00a.m. to 11:00a.m., Friday, July 1, 2022, at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Funeral services will be 11:00a.m, Friday, July 1, 2022, at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves. Officiating will be Reverend Marty Boddie. Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

He was born in Port Arthur, Texas, on August, 17, 1937. He was the son of Roland Roy Hebert and Florence Lucille Ball Hebert.

He was a member of IBW local #390 and #479 and worked at Texaco Chemical as an electrician for thirty—two years. He was in the United States Army and he was a member of Groves Masonic Lodge # 1315, and he was also a member of the Scottish Rite.

He was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Reverend Jim Williams.

He is survived by his son, Buddy Hebert and his wife Becky of Port Neches, Texas; daughter, Robin Valdez and husband Rick of Groves; seven grandchildren, Bret Chipman and wife Kelsey, Braye Hardy, Bryant Hardy and wife McKenah, Kayli Hebert, Hayden Hebert, Chris Wood, and Randi Hinson; two great-grandchildren, Matthew Chipman, and Bradley James Hardy; brother, Malcolm Hebert and wife Barbara and their family of Port Neches; sister, Patricia Williams and her family of Port Neches, Texas; several nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by dear friends, Doye Thomplait and his family, and Darlene Mihls and her husband Troy.