Mr. Joe Alfred Hill quietly departed this life on June 21, 2022, in the peaceful comfort of his caregiver’s home.

His final days were filled with reminisces over his life with his beloved wife “Mot” or by sharing conversations with neighbors and close friends.

Mr. Hill was born August 9, 1928, in Denton, Texas, the fourth child born to T. C. and Othello “Big Mama” Hill.

His parents guided him with love in a Christian environment at home and at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He accepted Christ at a very early age.

Mr. Hill’s school years were spent at Fred Moore High School. He attended Prairie View A & M College, graduating in 1950.

He was drafted for military service in November 1951 being stationed in Germany during his tour of duty. Once he was honorably discharged, he came to Port Arthur to visit his sister Opal Ford where he met the love of his life, Modestine Bean Hill.

They were married in 1953. Though they had none of their own, they mentored many children, several of whom referred to them as Mom and Dad.

Mr. Hill’s professional career started at Gulf Oil where he spent 33 years, retiring as Superintendent of Motor Transportation.

While Mr. and Mrs. Hill were members of Mount Sinai Baptist Church, the couple held bible study classes at the church and in their home.

After leaving Mount Sinai in the early 90’s, the Hills joined Antioch Baptist Church but continued their bible study classes and sponsored a marriage ministry. They worked together for the Lord until Mrs. Hill’s health failed.

Mr. Hill is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years; his parents; and all his siblings.

Those who remain to grieve the loss of his love and wisdom are his adopted daughter and caregiver, Trinette Petry Rose and her sons; his nephews and nieces, Craig Ford (Lisa); Donald Ford; Wanda Wesson (Don); Gail Castille (Patrick); Joan Hill Sneed (Louis); Thomas C. Hill III (Carla); Paul Hill (Alyson); Joslyn Hill; Jennifer Hill Keys(Stephen); Steve Hill (Harryeta); Gloria Williams Denmon (Carl); Wesley Williams; Irene Williams Hill (Larry); Sanford Williams (Dorothy Russell); Walter Williams (Jody); Charles Williams; Reginald L. Hill(Lisa); sister-in-law, Earnestine Bean Alexander; and numerous other relatives and loving friends.

A visitation will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, Texas, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be July 1, 2022, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 3920 Cardinal Drive, Beaumont, Texas, at 11 am. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3900 Twin City Hwy., Groves, Texas.