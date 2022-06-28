Hulon Powell, 94, of Groves, Texas passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at his home.

He was born on October 4, 1927 in Kentwood, Louisiana to John W. Powell and Effie Frazier Powell.

Hulon has been a resident of the area since 1949. He retired from Texaco after 38 years of service in the storehouse.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Shirley Powell.

Hulon is survived by his two daughters, Gayle Felps and Kay Godwin both of Groves; his sons, Douglas Powell of Winnie, Michael Powell and wife Martha of LaGrange, Texas; his ten grandchildren, Tammy Landry and fiancé, Gary Garcia, Doug Powell, Jr., Bobby Powell and wife Amber, Cheryl Felps, Carrie Banuelos and husband Rey, Cheri Sanford and husband Bobby, Jessica Andres and husband Travis, Keith Powell and wife Gabby and Crystal Godwin.

He is also survived by his eleven great-grandchildren, Macey Rakestraw, Chandler Landry, Kelli Powell, Brice Powell, Haegon Powell, Adyn Sanford, Isabella Sanford, Tomas Banuelos, Ezequiel Banuelos, Jordan Andres and Price Powell along with one great-great granddaughter, Emersyn Powell.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 1:00 PM till 2:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor Hulon’s life will be at 2:00 PM Friday in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson.

Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Nederland.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Harbor Hospice and his special caregiver Cathy who he adored.

Also the family would like to thank Hannah, Maria and Misty for being so caring to our dad.