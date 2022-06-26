Port Arthur police investigating fatal shooting

Port Arthur police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place before daybreak Sunday.

Authorities believe the shooting took place at approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of 59th Street.

Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III told Port Arthur Newsmedia the victim was a male. Gillam was unable to provide identification information at this time.

Police said the victim is a Port Arthur man in his 50s.

Authorities did question a person at the police station about the shooting. As of Sunday evening, no arrests have been made.

According to the City of Port Arthur, police are working the scene and initially believe the shooting was accidental.

The investigation is ongoing and all motives are still being worked.