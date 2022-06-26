Check out the names. Port Arthur Kappa Alpha Psi elects 2022-23 leadership.

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, founded on Jan. 5, 1911, is a fraternal organization with the singular purpose of “Achievement in Every Field of Human Endeavor.”

The Port Arthur Alumni Chapter, founded in 1953, is an award-winning member of the Southwestern Province. It continues to celebrate achievement and service via members and community engagement.

The Chapter recently elected leadership for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Elected leadership for the upcoming year is as follows:

Polemarch Hon. Donald Floyd,

Vice-Polemarch Dr. Ron Zachary,

Keeper of Record Bro. Jeffrey Green,

1st Asst Keeper of Records Bro. Matthews Smith II,

2nd Asst Keeper of Record Dr. James Snodgrass,

Keeper of Exchequer Dr. Albert Thigpen

1st Asst Keeper of Exchequer Bro. Benjamin Jones Sr.,

2nd Asst keeper of Exchequer: Bro. Marques Rucker, Strategus Bro. Eric Mitchell, Lt. Strategus Bro. Jevon Tillman.

Historian Matthews Smith Sr., Asst. Historians Bro. Charles Getwood Sr., Dr. Glenn Mitchell,

Reporter Bro. Romelo Styles,

Membership Training Chair (MTA) Dr. Ron Zachary,

Asst. Membership Training Chairs, Bro. John Thomas, Bro. Paul Hypolite,

Director Guideright Bro. Kareem Nelson, Co-Director of Guideright Bro. Paul Hypolite, Guideright Assistants Dr. Albert Thigpen, Hon. Thurman Bartie,

Director of Reclamation Bro Mike Mason, Asst. Directors of Reclamation Bro. Benjamin Jones Sr., Bro. John Kelly, Bro. Reginald Rose, Parliamentarian Bro. James Milo, Bro. Jevon Tillman,

Political Action Chair Dr. Thomas Kinlaw III, Co-Chair Political Action Bro. Christopher Smith

The Board of Directors is as follows: Hon. Donald Floyd, Bro. Matthews Smith Sr., Bro. Benjamin Jones Sr., Dr. Albert Thigpen and Bro. Mike Mason.

Members elected to office are financial on the local, provincial and national level and are elected by majority vote of Chapter members. Officers were elected in May and installed in June pursuant to the fraternity’s Constitution and Chapter By-laws.