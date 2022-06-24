COVID-related rental help still available

Millions of dollars have been set aside to help people with COVID-related rent and utilities struggles in the area, and the Port Arthur branch of Legacy Community Development is working to connect with those individuals.

In less than a week, 1,047people have applied for the assistance, Legacy Lead Care Manager Tandalon Latulas said.

The help is available for tenants with back rent and back utilities.

Latulas said clients have to show they have back rent due and a sign of struggle to pay the rent. The assistance goes as far back as April 2020 to the current date.

Landlords can also receive help through the program.

“If a tenant applies, we reach out to the landlord and invite them to complete the portal (application) and let them know their tenant has applied,” Latulas said.

Legacy began receiving applications June 14. Some people, Latulas said, had not completed the application; but Legacy is reaching out to those individuals to let them know and offer assistance with the forms.

Latulas said they are also offering assistance with past due utility bills for which COVID impacted the payments.

“We are eager to help those in need,” she said. “We’re here to help, just make the effort for fill out the application and we can meet them halfway and get it done.”

The money for the program came from the South East Texas Regional Planning Commission.

For more information on the program, call Legacy at 409-832-2723.