Kevin D. Reynolds, 45, of Dallas, TX; formerly of Port Athur, TX; passed Jun. 18, 2022

Kevin Duane Reynolds was born December 16, 1976, in Port Arthur Texas to the late Patricia Ann Washington and the late Dennis Reynolds, Sr. He earned his heavenly wings on June18, 2022 in Dallas Texas.

Kevin accepted Jesus as his personal Savior at an early age and was baptized at the Christian Faith Baptist Church under the leadership of his uncle, Pastor Airon Reynolds Jr. Kevin is a product of PAISD and is a 1994 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. He is also a graduate of a Culinary School in Dallas, Texas. He was employed at the Local Corner Store as a Pastry Chef. He was a very good cook and not a stranger to anyone. He was the life of the party and entertainer at Family gatherings. He will be greatly missed.

Preceded him in death are his Parents; grandparents, Douglas and Elvenia Daniels and Airon, Sr., and Annie Bell Reynolds; aunt, Cherry Reynolds Como and cousin, Twaniqua Carver.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his brother, Dennis Reynolds Jr; his sister Renea Green, both of Houston TX; his stepfather, Larry Green; 5 Aunts, 4 uncles, 2 great aunts, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Viewing for Kevin will be Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 1 PM at the Borden Chapel Baptist Church, 3495 Roland Road in Beaumont with his Celebration of Life beginning at 2 PM. Interment will be in Live Oak Cemetery in Nederland, TX.