Health department to host meeting tonight on COVID vaccines for kids 6 months and older

At 5 p.m. today (June 23), the Port Arthur Health Department will host an informational meeting for parents regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for children 6 months and older as the center begins vaccinating the newly-approved age group.

The Food and Drug Administration last week approved the Moderna vaccine for those 6 months to 5 years of age, as 5 and older are already eligible to receive the shot.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control also issued approval.

Health Director Judith Smith recently told Port Arthur Newsmedia that they’ve had calls from parents regarding vaccines for young children, and they intend to help answer questions and provide parents with any necessary information.

“We just want to be that source for them in case there are any concerns,” she said. “This includes infants, so we definitely understand.”

Tonight’s meeting will take place at the Texas Artists Museum, 3501 Cultural Drive.