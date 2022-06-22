Broussard’s recognized with Spindletop Award for outstanding corporate citizenship, overall impact

Broussard’s is the 2022 Spindletop Award Recipient.

The Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce made the announcement at a mix-and-mingle event this week at the Chamber Boardroom.

Blue Broussard and Jayme Broussard Toeppich, great-great grandchildren of the founder, attended to accept on behalf of Broussard’s.

Broussard’s was established in 1889 and has endured for five generations. There are locations in Nederland, Beaumont, Kountze, Silsbee and Winnie.

The formal presentation of the award will take place at the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting Oct. 18, 2022.

“It is an honor to present the Spindletop Award to such an outstanding, family-owned business,” Chamber Board Chair Josh Smith said.

“The Broussard’s have been involved in the Chamber as business members, board members and supporters. We look forward to the formal presentation of the Spindletop and other business awards at the Chamber Annual Meeting in October.”

The Spindletop Award was created in 1999 to recognize area businesses for outstanding corporate citizenship and overall impact on the community.

“Since 1889, our firm has had the opportunity to serve the families of Southeast Texas when they experience the death of a loved one,” said Blue Broussard and Jayme Toeppich. “We are honored to be recognized for the Spindletop award at this year’s upcoming Chamber of Commerce annual meeting.”