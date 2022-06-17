Nederland volleyball player named Athlete of the Week

Volleyball players have entered summer league season as they gear up for the fall. The Nederland Bulldogs are coming off a successful season and looking to build off their accomplishments. Ava Whitehead is not too far removed from a exceptional track season in both relay and individual races.

Now Whitehead, who plays middle blocker for the bulldogs, turns her focus towards the volleyball court, where she was named to the District 21-5A first team last season.

Whitehead said she and her teammates are gelling during summer league and are looking forward to the start of the volleyball season when school starts back up in August.