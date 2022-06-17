Here’s how to get your copy of the newest Greater Port Arthur The Magazine

In January of 2017, then-Memorial High School senior Jeremy Daniels sat down for an interview with The Port Arthur News.

He was deciding, at the time, what school to attend for college. He noted his eventual field of study was important because there needed to be options for career employment when schooling was complete.

Fast forward five years and Daniels is graduating from Prairie View A&M University and taking an exciting new position at Hewlett Packard Enterprises.

His success story and others about young professionals and veteran savvy are spotlighted in this edition of Greater Port Arthur The Magazine.

2022 Volume 3 is available now and highlights just how impactful those in our community truly are.

Greater Port Arthur, Mid County and surrounding neighborhoods consistently produce men and women performing remarkable things. Their stories deserve to be told.

Those interested in picking up a complimentary copy can stop by The Port Arthur News at 2349 Memorial Blvd.

If you are interested in beginning a six-issue mailed subscription, call the office at 409-721-2400.