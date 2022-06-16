TxDOT details I-10, U.S. 69 closures impacting Jefferson and Orange counties this week

Published 10:30 am Thursday, June 16, 2022

By PA News

The Texas Department of Transportation announced numerous Interstate 10 and U.S. 69 closures impacting Jefferson and Orange counties.

The inside lane of U.S. 69 northbound from Texas 124 (Fannett Road) to I-10 will be closed overnight tonight and Friday, starting at 7 p.m. and lasting through 6 a.m.

The effort is needed to place a concrete barrier.

The outside lane of U.S. 69 southbound from Tram Road to the LNVA Canal will be closed overnight tonight, Friday and Monday night, beginning at 9 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. to remove a concrete barrier.

I-10 eastbound from FM 365 to Major Drive will be closed overnight Friday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m. due to bridge work at Smith Road.

Expect alternating lane closures along I-10 westbound from Smith Road to Boyt from Saturday at 6 a.m. to Sunday at 5 a.m.

These times are subject to change based on the delivery of bridge beams.

In Orange County, the inside lane of I-10 eastbound near Adams Bayou will be closed for repairs overnight tonight starting at 7 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m.

In Chambers County, I-10 eastbound at Turtle Bayou will be closed overnight tonight, starting at 9 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. due to bridge work.

Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

