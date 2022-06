Louis Anderson, 84, of Port Arthur, died at his residence, surrounded by his love ones, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Funeral service is scheduled 10:00am Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Rock Island Missionary Baptist Church, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be 8:00am until service time.

Interment will be Monday, June 20, 2022, at Houston National Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.