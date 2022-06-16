Information limited following arrest of Vidor choir director for child sexual assault

Published 2:49 pm Thursday, June 16, 2022

By Mary Meaux

Robin Corley

A Vidor Independent School District teacher arrested on child sexual assault charges was released from jail after posting $275,000 in bonds.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas Ranger Division arrested Robin Corley, 55, Wednesday on charges of continuous sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child.

She posted bail the same day, according to information from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Corley is a choir teacher at Vidor Junior High School.

She was placed on immediate administrative leave after a former student made allegations against her, according to information from Vidor Independent School District.

“Vidor ISD has fully cooperated with the Texas Rangers and other law enforcement officials as the case has been investigated,” a statement from the district says.

“After being indicted by the Orange County Grand Jury, the proper steps are being taken by Vidor ISD officials in regard to her employment with the District. Vidor ISD’s primary concern is always the safety of our children, and actions negatively affecting the well-being of one or more of these young ones will not be tolerated by the District.”

Several calls to the Orange County District Attorney were not returned as of 2:35 p.m. Thursday.

Emails were sent to several members of the Vidor ISD school board for comment. Board president Michael Marion returned an email with the district’s official statement.

DPS said the Corley’s arrest followed a lengthy investigation. Additional victims and those with information on the case are asked to contact Lufkin DPS at 936-634-4623.

