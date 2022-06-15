POLICE: Weekend Amber Alert from Groves was issued over misunderstanding

Published 3:33 pm Wednesday, June 15, 2022

By PA News

GROVES — No arrests have been made in connection with an Amber Alert issued Saturday, police said, after learning the situation was a misunderstanding.

The alert was issued just after 5 p.m. in connection with a 4-year-old Groves boy and a custody issue.

The child’s father, who lives in the Houston area, reportedly picked up the child June 4 and was expected to return him the next day. The child’s mother had reportedly been in communication with another person in an attempt to have the child returned.

Police were told threats were made against officers and the child was in danger.

Groves Police Deputy Chief Kirk Rice said timing is essential in potential child abductions, which lead to the Amber Alert.

Rice said the child was returned to his mother at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday at the police station.

“The information we were getting about alleged threats to law enforcement and the child could not be substantiated,” Rice said. “That’s when we discontinued the Amber Alert.”

The FBI automatically assisted in the investigation, which is standard protocol.

