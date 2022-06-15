Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: June 6-12

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 6 to June 12:

Leanna Kerr, 33, driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content greater than 0.15

James Martin, 42, warrant other agency, possession of a controlled substance

Troy Bouchon, 26, Nederland warrants

Ezekiel Johnson, 25, warrant other agency

Blake Thompson, 24, warrant other agency

Andrew Poulter, 47, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 6 to June 12:

June 6

A theft was reported in the 2100 block of U.S. 69.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of South 13 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content greater than 0.15 in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and possession of a controlled substance in the 2900 block of Helena.

June 7

A dog bite in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 800 block of South 12 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South Twin City Highway.

June 8

A death was reported in the 500 block of South 1 ½ Street.

An information report was completed in the1400 block of Boston.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of South U.S. 69.

June 9

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3100 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.

June 10

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue D.

Interfere with child custody was reported in the 1100 block of Lake View Avenue in Port Arthur.

June 11

Violation of a protective order was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.

June 12