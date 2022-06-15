Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: June 6-12
Published 12:26 am Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from June 6 to June 12:
- Leanna Kerr, 33, driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content greater than 0.15
- James Martin, 42, warrant other agency, possession of a controlled substance
- Troy Bouchon, 26, Nederland warrants
- Ezekiel Johnson, 25, warrant other agency
- Blake Thompson, 24, warrant other agency
- Andrew Poulter, 47, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 6 to June 12:
June 6
- A theft was reported in the 2100 block of U.S. 69.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1000 block of South 13th Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content greater than 0.15 in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and possession of a controlled substance in the 2900 block of Helena.
June 7
- A dog bite in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 800 block of South 12th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South Twin City Highway.
June 8
- A death was reported in the 500 block of South 1 ½ Street.
- An information report was completed in the1400 block of Boston.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of South U.S. 69.
June 9
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3100 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
June 10
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 2900 block of Avenue D.
- Interfere with child custody was reported in the 1100 block of Lake View Avenue in Port Arthur.
June 11
- Violation of a protective order was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
June 12
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of 13th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Violation of a protective order was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
- A death was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.