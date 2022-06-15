Cheniere helps fund Triangle Community Outreach’s summer program
Published 12:16 am Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Cheniere Energy donated $50,000 to Triangle Community Outreach’s BEAM-UP summer program, which provides children a daytime refuge through the summer months. Children are provided three meals a day, academic tutoring and general mentoring Monday through Friday. The donation helps students engage in activities and lessons that build the skills, knowledge and behaviors necessary for success. Those pictured are at 3505 Procter St. in Port Arthur.