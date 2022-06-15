Cheniere helps fund Triangle Community Outreach’s summer program

Published 12:16 am Wednesday, June 15, 2022

By PA News

Cheniere Energy donated to Triangle Community Outreach’s summer program. (Courtesy photo)

Cheniere Energy donated $50,000 to Triangle Community Outreach’s BEAM-UP summer program, which provides children a daytime refuge through the summer months. Children are provided three meals a day, academic tutoring and general mentoring Monday through Friday. The donation helps students engage in activities and lessons that build the skills, knowledge and behaviors necessary for success. Those pictured are at 3505 Procter St. in Port Arthur.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Mayor Thurman Bartie talks future plans following reelection victory

Report: Woman was breaking up fight when she was fatally shot in Port Arthur

Find free summer meals for children this summer in Jefferson and Orange counties

Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: June 6-12

Print Article