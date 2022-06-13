Beaumont Chamber announces 3 finalists for president/CEO

The Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced three finalists for the position of President/CEO.

The Search Committee, appointed by the board, received and reviewed more than 60 applications for the role. Initial interviews were conducted remotely, via video call, and three finalists are now invited for in-person interviews and meetings with various groups of constituents.

Chamber member businesses are invited to meet the finalists the week of June 20 during separate open forums.

The three finalists are listed below in alphabetical order by last name:

Steve Ahlenius – currently living in New Braunfels, Texas, Ahlenius served as President/CEO at the McAllen Chamber of Commerce from 1998-2021. He previously served as Director of Business Development and Government Affairs at the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce from 1987-1998. Ahlenius is a Certified Economic Developer through the International Economic Development Council, holds a Master of Public Administration from Texas Tech University, and a Bachelor of Science in History and Political Science from Wayland Baptist University.

Chamber member businesses are invited to meet Ahlenius June 24 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce office.

Michael Perez – currently living in Beaumont, Texas, Perez serves as Business Development Manager and Licensed Residential Mortgage Loan Originator at Gateway Mortgage. He previously served as Executive Director of the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Beaumont from 2006-2015. Perez holds a Bachelor of Applied Arts & Science from Lamar University and an Associates of Applied Science from San Antonio College.

Chamber member businesses are invited to meet Perez on June 21 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce office.

Kristie Young – currently living in Beaumont, Texas, Young serves as the Vice President of Economic Development at the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce. She previously served as ExxonMobil Business Partner with SNC-Lavalin from 2017-2020, Associate Director of Development at Lamar University from 2013-2017, and Executive Director of Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas Foundation from 2006-2013. Young holds a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communications from Texas A&M University.

Chamber member businesses are invited to meet Young on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce office.

The Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, a 501(c)(6) serves its members and community as the voice of business, a convener for leaders of influence, it is a champion for a strong and vibrant community and provides opportunities for the business community to connect and grow. The Chamber collaborates with city and county-wide organizations and align local chambers to advocate for issues for the greater good.