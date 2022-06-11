Port Arthur voters make voices heard on election night for mayor

Port Arthur voters — those who participated early and those who waited until today’s Election Day — have made their opinions known for mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Thurman Bartie won re-election in a runoff, topping a challenge from former Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation CEO Floyd Batiste.

Unofficial results from Jefferson County’s election office indicate Bartie captured 1,524 votes, compared to Batiste’s 1,252 votes.

Early voting numbers ended at 2,146. Final voting numbers ended at 2,776.

Port Arthur Newsmedia will have comments from the candidates later this evening.