Port Arthur voters make voices heard on election night for mayor

Published 9:03 pm Saturday, June 11, 2022

By PA News

Mayor Thurman Bartie, left, and Floyd Batiste participated in a debate in May hosted by the Press Club of Southeast Texas. (Monique Batson/The News)

Port Arthur voters — those who participated early and those who waited until today’s Election Day — have made their opinions known for mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Thurman Bartie won re-election in a runoff, topping a challenge from former Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation CEO Floyd Batiste.

Unofficial results from Jefferson County’s election office indicate Bartie captured 1,524 votes, compared to Batiste’s 1,252 votes.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Early voting numbers ended at 2,146. Final voting numbers ended at 2,776.

Port Arthur Newsmedia will have comments from the candidates later this evening.

More News

Port Arthur mayoral candidates react to Saturday’s Election Day results

Groves Police release details of missing child, suspect information

Residential development at Lincoln Avenue leads to oil-like liquid discovery

PHOTO GALLERY — Community comes together to celebrate Juneteenth in Port Arthur

Print Article