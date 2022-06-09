TaNaysha Karlette Miller Ivory was born in Galveston, Texas to Elfreda Ivory Jones and Karl Miller Sr. on September 27, 1977.

She acknowledged her faith in God at an early age and was very active as a youth ministry leader at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church under the pastoral care of Dr. Rev. Airon (and Edna) Reynolds Jr.

TaNaysha attended school in Port Arthur Independent School District (PAISD) graduating cum laude from Abraham Lincoln Senior High School in May 1995.

Preceded her in death are grandparents, Doris Jean Hite, Oscar and Mazell Miller; uncles James Ivory, Isaiah Ivory and Michael Miller, Sr.

She leaves to cherish her sweet memories, son Bryan Patrick Moore, Jr., daughter Jayven Dion Ivory; mother Elfreda Ivory Jones; father Karl Miller, Sr. (Patricia), grandfather, James Ivory, Sr. (Gloria); husband, Bryan Patrick Moore, Sr.; siblings, KaDoria Mazell Burgess (Marc, Sr.), Sergio Ernest Jones, Karl Miller, Jr. (Keisha), Jovan Stevenson, Zeffon Alexander; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, too numerous to mention.

Funeral service for TaNaysha will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 5848 Roosevelt Avenue, Port Arthur, Texas with visitation from 12 noon until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park.