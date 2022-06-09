Roderick Austin Weatherly Sr. was born in Detroit Michigan and was a resident of Port Arthur TX.

Roderick was called home to his Heavenly residence on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

A visitation will be held 5PM-7PM, on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Empowerment Church, 3600 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur TX.

Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, June 11, 2022 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 549 W. Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur TX.

Viewing will begin at 9AM and at 10:30AM Morehouse College and the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity will have their Burial Ceremony.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. For additional information, go to hannahfh.com.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.