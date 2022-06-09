Mr. Michael L. Walker Sr., 70, of Port Arthur, TX passed Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Arden Place of Beaumont.

Michael was a graduate of Lincoln High School class of 1969, receiving three degrees from Lamar University.

He was an active member at St. Paul United Methodist Church and loved helping out in the community.

Michael leaves to cherish his memories: two children, Michael L. Walker, Jr. (Zandra) and Krystal Walker; three grandchildren, Darreon, Davveon and Mi’Kayla Walker.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 821 Texas Ave., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.