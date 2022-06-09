Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 1-7

Published 12:22 am Thursday, June 9, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrest and responded to the following calls from June 1 to June 7:

June 1

  • Cody Flood, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

June 2

  • Cedric Tolliver, 32, was arrested for assault in the 2700 block of Pearl.
  • Roman Garcia, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5500 block of Hogaboom.
  • Shannan St Cyr, 50, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6100 block of Coolidge.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6200 block of Garner.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5400 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 7100 block of Hayman.

June 3

  • No reports.

June 4

  • Jamme Jerdee, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5500 block of Monroe.
  • Trasheka Rudolph, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported in the 2800 block of Maple.

June 5

  • Michael Ray, 45, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6800 block of Camden.
  • Harassment/criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Camden.

June 6

  • Alex Boudreaux, 59, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main.
  • Melissa Goodeaux, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6300 block of 25th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

June 7

  • Jennifer Labure, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of Hogaboom.
  • Erica Reese, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5900 block of 39th Street.
  • Dyllion Garner, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.
  • Nikolas Foreman, 20, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 6100 block of 32nd Street.

