Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 1-7
Published 12:22 am Thursday, June 9, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrest and responded to the following calls from June 1 to June 7:
June 1
- Cody Flood, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
June 2
- Cedric Tolliver, 32, was arrested for assault in the 2700 block of Pearl.
- Roman Garcia, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5500 block of Hogaboom.
- Shannan St Cyr, 50, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6100 block of Coolidge.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6200 block of Garner.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5400 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 7100 block of Hayman.
June 3
- No reports.
June 4
- Jamme Jerdee, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5500 block of Monroe.
- Trasheka Rudolph, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported in the 2800 block of Maple.
June 5
- Michael Ray, 45, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6800 block of Camden.
- Harassment/criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Camden.
June 6
- Alex Boudreaux, 59, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main.
- Melissa Goodeaux, 41, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6300 block of 25th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
June 7
- Jennifer Labure, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of Hogaboom.
- Erica Reese, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5900 block of 39th Street.
- Dyllion Garner, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.
- Nikolas Foreman, 20, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.
- A theft was reported in the 6100 block of 32nd Street.