Authorities investigating reported accidental shooting that took life of 4-year-old

Published 9:53 am Thursday, June 9, 2022

By PA News

BEAUMONT — On Wednesday at 9:35 p.m., Beaumont Police Officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of East Lucas involving a 4-year-old boy.

During the preliminary investigation, family members told officers the child found a gun in the house and shot himself.

There were several adults and children in the house during the shooting.

J.P. Collins ordered an autopsy, and BPD Detectives will work with CPS on the investigation.

