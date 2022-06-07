Mary Lou Domec Craig, 86, passed away at her home in Bridge City on June 2, 2022.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., June 8, 2022 with welcoming and sharing at 6:30 and Rosary at 7:00 at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022 at St. Henry Catholic Church in Bridge City with Fr. Jim McClintock officiating. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Mary Lou was born in Port Arthur, Texas on September 2, 1935 to Paul and Jeanne Domec.

She graduated from Bishop Byrne HS, a proud Colleen, then graduated from Port Arthur College.

She worked at Standard Brass until she married Kenneth Craig, beginning a nearly 65 year marriage and family journey.

While raising a family she began a long association with St. Mary Hospital in Port Arthur, first with the Hospital Auxiliary “Pink Ladies,” then employed as Director of Community Relations, eventually becoming the Executive Assistant to the Hospital Director, until her retirement in 1990.

She was also a proud member of Quota International, holding local and national positions of responsibility with Quota as well as Hospital Auxiliary.

Mary was a beloved member of St. Henry Catholic Church in Bridge City for almost 60 years.

She had been an active member of Parish Council, ACTS, the Hospitality Committee and numerous other ministries and committees.

She was also very involved in almost every school and youth activity in which her children participated

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Jeanne Domec; brothers, Jack, Charles and Earl Domec; and sister Jessie Mae LaBouve.

She is survived by her loving husband of over 64 years, Kenneth Craig; son, Kenneth Craig, Jr. (Rachel Rivera); daughters, Paula Craig and Donna Craig Yoder (Roland Buckner); granddaughters, Lauren Hamilton (Jarrett) and Lindsay Yoder (Corey Fields); great-granddaughter, Avery Hamilton; as well as her sister, Hazel Blake.

Serving as pallbearers will be Roland Buckner, Mark Doolittle, Mathew Doolittle, Jarrett Hamilton, Jay LaBouve and Murphy LaBouve. Honorary pallbearers are Keith Blake, Kevin Blake, Sean Blake, Harmon Craig, Maggie Craig, Ron Craig, Mary Domec, Sandra Doolittle, Carla Dunn, Roma Guywske, Johnny Guywske, Angelette Jakobsen, Bo Jakobsen, Shana LaBouve, Theresa McLemore, Wade Miller, Desiree Ray, and Mary’s grand-dog, Ginger (woof).

All these and more will remember her love of jewelry, wisecracks and laughter, traveling to new places, legal (mostly) gambling at which she excelled, and the joy she found in Our Lord’s creation.

Mostly we will cherish the blessing of being able to share her pilgrimage on her way to her eternal home.

Thank you and Godspeed Mawmaw.